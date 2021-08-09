Teenager dies after moped crash in Church End

Published: 9:18 AM August 9, 2021

A teenage moped rider found seriously injured in Church End following a crash has died in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Church Road just before 6pm on August 5 to reports of a rider having fallen from his moped.

Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics and the London Air Ambulance attended.

Air ambulance responds to a motorcycle crash in Church Road landing the helicopter near St Mary's Church in Willesden - Credit: Michele Poorman

They found a 17-year-old boy who had sustained serious injuries, Scotland Yard said.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he died on Saturday (August 7).

Church Road after a collision involving a motorcyclist - Credit: Michele Poorman

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Det Serg Andrew Sains, from North West CID, said: “This is a tragic development in our investigation. Our thoughts are with this young man's family and friends.

"We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time and I would still encourage anyone who witnessed what led to him coming off his moped to get in touch with police urgently.”

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has information should call police on 101, providing the reference 5881/05AUG.

Sniffer dogs near the scene where a moped rider crashed in Church End - Credit: Michele Poorman

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.