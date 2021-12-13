Moorfields Eye Hospital opens Brent Cross diagnostic hub

The centre has opened in a former shop front. - Credit: Moorfields Eye Hospital

Moorfields Eye Hospital has opened a pop-up diagnostic hub in a former shop front in Brent Cross.

The hospital, which has its headquarters in Islington, has opened the new base in collaboration with University College London to allow people to be seen nearer their homes.

Louisa Wickham, medical director, said: “As well as providing an innovative new way to assess and monitor patient’s eyes, we hope the research work at Brent Cross will allow us to see even more patients.

“As diagnostic hubs are adopted more widely across the NHS, this has the potential to help the NHS to reduce waiting lists.”

One of the first patients to visit after the centre opened its doors this week was John O’Grady, 89, a glaucoma patient with Moorfields for five years.

He said: “It was such a quick service, I’ve not had to wait. Before, the tests could take hours, this has saved me lots of time.”

John O'Grady gets a check up - Credit: Moorfields Eye Hospital

On entering the hub, patients have a series of high-tech eye tests in an environment inspired by automotive and aerospace manufacturing.

A spokesman added: “The overall aim of this project is to pioneer new ways of providing healthcare, taking patients through a series of tests rapidly, aiming to complete these within 45 minutes or less.

“Each patient’s results are then individually reviewed online by consultants and their teams. Patients will receive a letter informing them of the outcome of their tests, while some will also be offered a video or phone appointment to discuss particular results.”

Patients will only be asked to attend a follow-up hospital visit if the consultant sees something requiring urgent or in-person attention.

“In designing the innovative hub, researchers intend to deliver a model that is the most cost-effective, equitable and sustainable,” the spokesman added.

Other community-based diagnostic hubs have been developed by Moorfields and have been included in NHS England and Improvement’s National Eye Care Recovery and Transformation programme.

Project lead, Professor Paul Foster said: “Through rigorous research, patient feedback and expert evaluation, we aim to provide data on how to create outpatient diagnostic hubs that are user-friendly, time efficient and socially distanced.

“This work will help define the principles that will shape healthcare in the UK and globally for the next 50 years.”

