Man arrested in connection with missing student who has links to Cricklewood

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old woman who has links to Cricklewood.

Joy Morgan is missing from Hatfield and was last seen in Ilford on December 26.

The University of Herfordshire student was reported missing to police on February 7.

A 40 year old man from London has been arrested and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Joy is black, slim, around 5ft 5in tall, with black afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf, police said.

She also wears glasses.

Her family said on Tuesday, Joy’s 21st birthday: “We love you, we miss you.

“Wherever you are, text or call so that we know you are alright.

“It doesn’t matter what has happened, just come home.”

Welwyn Hatfield Ch Insp Tannis Perks said: “This is a complex missing person investigation and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding Joy’s disappearance.

“Understandably her family are extremely worried about her and are desperate to know that she is OK. I would like to appeal to Joy to get in touch to let us know that she is safe.

“If you have information about Joy’s whereabouts please get in touch on 101. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.”

Joy also has links to Battersea and Bedfordshire.

Any information about Joy’s whereabouts can be submitted online here

