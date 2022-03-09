News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Missing: Woman last seen in Brent nine days ago

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:44 PM March 9, 2022
Marion, 62, was reportedly last seen in Brent on February 28

Marion, 62, was reportedly last seen in Brent on February 28 - Credit: Met Police / Brent MPS

Have you seen this woman?

The 62-year-old, named only as Marion by police, has reportedly been missing for nine days.

Police say she was last seen in Brent on Monday, February 28.

Marion is said to have links to Ealing as well as Dorset, Somerset, Devon, Brighton and Greater Manchester.

Anyone who has seen Marion or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote reference number CAD 2003/02Mar. 

London Live News
Missing People
Brent News

Don't Miss

Inflata Nation is set to open in early April

Inflatable theme park to open in Colindale

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Church End, known locally as Church Road, in Brent

Planning and Development

'Long overdue' change is coming to Church Road, says community leader

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The fire at The Shed Lebanese restaurant in Wembley destroyed part of the roof

London Live News

Revealed: Why Wembley restaurant caught fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Mazlum Sigirtmac, Colin Richmond and Jake Corbett are among the north London offenders who were jailed last month

London Live News

Jailed: North London offenders locked up in February

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon