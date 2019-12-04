Police appeal for missing teenager with connections to Wembley, Ealing and Clapham

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety and welfare of a missing teenager who has connections to Wembley.

Emma Tagliabue, 19, has been missing since the early hours of November 24 when she was last seen in Ealing Broadway, said Scotland Yard.

The lives in Ealing and is believed to also frequent the Wembley and Clapham Junction areas.

Her family are very worried about her, police said.

Officers are appealing for Emma to make contact with them or her family as soon as possible.

Emma is Italian, of medium build and about 5ft 6ins tall, with long dark hair.

She also uses the name Emma Drusilla.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101, reference 19MIS046680.