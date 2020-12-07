Fundraiser seeks £1,500 to help grieving Cricklewood man pay for wife’s funeral

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help pay funeral fees for a Cricklewood wife who went missing.

Artur Pazdzior’s beloved wife Izabela Pazdzior went missing from their home in Cricklewood on November 21, and despite missing posters, little is known about how she died or where her body was found.

“She’s found but unfortunately she’s not with us anymore,” said Artur.

“My wife was an amazing woman, she led her life for Jesus after she was born again 20 years ago. She preached the gospel and played the guitar on the street and was a worship leader at the Polish church in Ealing Broadway.

“She did alot for the church, for the pastor, for Cricklewood and for me. She helped me and together we preached the gospel about Jesus for the last three years.”

Artur was working as a lorry driver prior to Izabela’s disappearance.

The couple were born four days apart 40 years ago, met 12 years ago through their church and married the following year.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s unbelievable but at the moment I focus on God and give my stress to him,” Artur said. “I can’t think about what happened and how this happened.

“I feel God is with me because this is not my strength, I know people are praying, I am trying only to prepare for the funeral.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay for the funeral costs.

Richard Rowland, who runs Cricklewood News Network, said: “People were seeing the posters everywhere and wondering what had happened.

“I saw two men putting up the posters and went to have a word and it was Artur. I saw the look in his eyes and felt for him.”

The fundraiser has so far raised £891 of a £1,500 target, with everything raised going directly to Artur.

Cricklewood councillor Tariq Dar, who alerted the community to Izabela’s death, said: “A simple burial in Brent can cost £3,000. I want to offer my help if I can.

“I have examples of the council helping people. We don’t know the man or the family but there is a social fund I can claim from, once I know.”

Izabela’s funeral will take place at Golders Green Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday, December 10.

To donate, click here.