Appeal for missing man from Brent

Michal Kaja was last seen on Sunday, May 31. Picture: @MPSBrent Archant

Have you seen this missing man from Brent?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Police are looking for Michal Kaja, who was last seen on Sunday, May 31 at his home in Wembley.

Anyone with information to his whereabouts should call police on 101 with the reference 20MIS018117.