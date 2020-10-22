Somalian student talks of her Stonebridge to Cambridge University experience to inspire black Muslims into education

Miske Ali went from Stonebridge to Cambridge as told to Step Up Hub webinar. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

Miske Ali had an overwhelming awakening when she left her home in Stonebridge to study at Cambridge University but doesn’t regret a minute.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miske Ali went from Stonebridge to Cambridge as told to Step Up Hub webinar. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Miske Ali went from Stonebridge to Cambridge as told to Step Up Hub webinar. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

The 21-year-old Somalian student took part in Journey to MY Success, a webinar from Step Up Hub Presents, in celebration of Black History Month.

The history and politics graduate and aspiring lawyer inspired young black Muslims listening to go into further education with a candid account of her own experience.

“I was supported a lot by my community and I think it’s about time I give back,” she said.

One of seven siblings living in a three bedroom home, Miske got a “mix of grades” at GCSEs.

She was “pushed to apply” for the Oxbridge university by a teacher at Greenford High School where she did her A-levels.

“I wasn’t planning on going to university, I was going to do an apprenticeship or just work or take a few years out. I didn’t actually know what to do,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“In the Muslim community anyway they say ‘is university even Halal can we even go’ it was a whole dilemma and I didn’t really have anyone to look up to. Truth to be told I was winging it.”

Following an interview at Cambridge University she was made an offer, worked hard to get the grades and was accepted into all female Newnham College.

“I was one of the only black Muslims at Cambridge and the whole experience was overwhelming and fulfilling,” she added.

“I think alot of people aren’t prepared mentally before they step into university they just do it because it’s the natural progression of things but it’s so shocking and so overwhelming.”

She successfully secured loans, grants and bursaries and restarted the Somali society. “There was only a handful of us, we came together we made a society, we tried to maintain a sense of identity. It was amazing.”

She would like to see the relationship that young Somali men and women have with education and have with pursuing education changed. “I have a lot of friends my age who didn’t pursue education, had babies really young and are living unfulfilled lives and that’s such a shame.

“The reason we see this in our communities is we’re not taught the power of education, we’re not taught how fundamentally life changing it is. It’s not a quick fix!”