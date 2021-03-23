News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid - A Year On: Brent Council to hold minute's silence at noon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:32 AM March 23, 2021   
Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Brent Civic Centre will be lit yellow to mark the Covid lock down anniversary - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Brent Council is observing a minute's silence at noon to pay tribute to all those who died from Covid in the last year.

The Civic Centre will be lit yellow today (March 23) to mark the first year anniversary of the coronavirus lockdown.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council said: “A year on from the first national lockdown, my heart goes out to all the Brent residents who have lost loved ones to this horrible pandemic.

"More than 800 Brent residents, and thousands more across the UK, have died since the first case of COVID-19 over a year ago."

The minute's silence is in support of The National Day of Reflection led by Marie Curie to pay tribute to those who died.

 He added: “As we begin to come out of our third national lockdown, the numbers of people with COVID-19 has reduced significantly and this is great news.

"Thanks to our great NHS, the numbers of people being vaccinated is increasing.

"These are positive signs but we all still need to be careful. So please continue to stay home and stay safe.“

Residents can share a message in an online book of condolence.

Visit www.brent.gov.uk/boc

