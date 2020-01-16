Queen's Park cafe Milk Beach fundraising for Australian bushfires with events including annual Australia Day party

Elliot Milne (centre) with Australian customers, John Farrugia (left) and Mark Farrugia (right). Picture: Milk Beach Archant

A Queen's Park café is celebrating its annual Australia Day with a fundraiser to help with the bushfire crisis engulfing the commonwealth country.

Milk Beach, in Lonsdale Road, is running various fundraising initiatives throughout January to help raise money for Red Cross Australia.

On January 25 it will be hosting its Australia Day Party & Fundraiser where every pound from every wine, cocktail and dish served will be donated.

Aussie dishes, including gourmet sausages, prawn skewers and barbequed sprouting broccoli, all designed by chef Darren Leadbeater and special cocktails will be set to the backdrop of tunes by Triple J's Hottest 100 - hosted by Australia's national radio station.

To date at least 28 people have been killed in the bushfires which have torn across the country.

Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed, more than six-million hectares of land has been burnt, an estimated third of vineyards have been destroyed in the Adelaide Hills region and an estimated 500 million wildlife has been killed.

The café, named after a beach in Sydney, was co-founded by Australian, Elliot Milne, in 2018, selling single-origin coffee which they source and roast themselves, organic and natural wines from small independent winemakers, as well as brunch and dinner menus.

Elliot said: "Aussies living overseas feel quite helpless seeing the devastating loss of life, property and wildlife back home, and are keen to help in some way.

"I'm proud to use Milk Beach to raise awareness and help in the fundraising effort to support the firefighters and people who have been affected.

"And we're not the only ones - it's been heartwarming to see the huge number of fundraising offers and events being held across London by individuals and other restaurants."

Fundraising events held by the café in January the month-long fundraising initiatives in January include 30p from every flat white coffee served to be donated.

Buy an Anzac cookie and all the money goes to those affected by the bushfires.

Australian winemakers affected by the fires feature on the wine list in the wine bar, and are included at a wine tasting tonight and on January 29.

Elliot added: "Thank you to everyone for participating and supporting."