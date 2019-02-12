Harlesden schools join the Met’s battle of the band event themed around knife crime

Newman Catholic College's Band of Four have entered the Met's Schools rock 4 Barnet, Brent & Harrow. Picture: Dan Playford Archant

Two Harlesden schools are taking part in the Met’s battle of the bands charity gig to conquer knife crime.

Pupils from Catholic College and the Convent of Jesus & Mary Language College are performing at the Schools rock 4 Barnet Brent & Harrow event this Sunday at 2pm, themed around reducing knife crime.

They are battling each other and six other schools at the charity gig in Harrow Arts Centre, in Uxbridge Road, with all proceeds going to the Ben Kinsella Trust.

Ben Kinsella was stabbed to death in Islington in 2008 in an unprovoked attack by three young men when he was just 16 years old.

His sister, actress Brooke Kinsella, will be on the judging panel with the triple borough commander Det Chief Supt Simon Rose.

Dan Playford, head of music at Newman Catholic College entered the Year 13s rock group Circle of Four. He said: “They are extremely talented musicians.

“They are leaving us at the end of this year and I am so proud of the progress they have made in music and as a band over the years.”

The event is organised by Ch Insp Adrian Needly, of the merged North West Borough Command Unit, who first introduced the gig in 2008 in Islington in response to an increase in youth violence.

It ran for four years until his promotion saw the event dissolve then he ran another in Barnet in 2012.

He said: “I thought that with the recent amalgamation of the three boroughs of Barnet, Brent & Harrow and with the increase in knife related offences, this is a great time to reintroduce this event to bring the communities and the younger communities together.

“As this is themes around reducing knife crime, actress Brooke Kinsella will be one of the judges and represents the Ben Kinsella Trust who do a lot of work with schools around knife crime.

“Local businesses have been very generous in supporting the event providing items to be raffled off at the venue with proceeds going to the Ben Kinsella Trust.”

Tickets are still on sale at £2 each (with a £2 transaction fee) from the Arts Centre Box Office.

Tickets also available on the door.

The event will finish at approximately 6pm.