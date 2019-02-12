Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harlesden schools join the Met’s battle of the band event themed around knife crime

PUBLISHED: 16:05 07 March 2019

Newman Catholic College's Band of Four have entered the Met's Schools rock 4 Barnet, Brent & Harrow. Picture: Dan Playford

Newman Catholic College's Band of Four have entered the Met's Schools rock 4 Barnet, Brent & Harrow. Picture: Dan Playford

Archant

Two Harlesden schools are taking part in the Met’s battle of the bands charity gig to conquer knife crime.

Pupils from Catholic College and the Convent of Jesus & Mary Language College are performing at the Schools rock 4 Barnet Brent & Harrow event this Sunday at 2pm, themed around reducing knife crime.

They are battling each other and six other schools at the charity gig in Harrow Arts Centre, in Uxbridge Road, with all proceeds going to the Ben Kinsella Trust.

Ben Kinsella was stabbed to death in Islington in 2008 in an unprovoked attack by three young men when he was just 16 years old.

His sister, actress Brooke Kinsella, will be on the judging panel with the triple borough commander Det Chief Supt Simon Rose.

Dan Playford, head of music at Newman Catholic College entered the Year 13s rock group Circle of Four. He said: “They are extremely talented musicians.

“They are leaving us at the end of this year and I am so proud of the progress they have made in music and as a band over the years.”

The event is organised by Ch Insp Adrian Needly, of the merged North West Borough Command Unit, who first introduced the gig in 2008 in Islington in response to an increase in youth violence.

It ran for four years until his promotion saw the event dissolve then he ran another in Barnet in 2012.

He said: “I thought that with the recent amalgamation of the three boroughs of Barnet, Brent & Harrow and with the increase in knife related offences, this is a great time to reintroduce this event to bring the communities and the younger communities together.

“As this is themes around reducing knife crime, actress Brooke Kinsella will be one of the judges and represents the Ben Kinsella Trust who do a lot of work with schools around knife crime.

“Local businesses have been very generous in supporting the event providing items to be raffled off at the venue with proceeds going to the Ben Kinsella Trust.”

Tickets are still on sale at £2 each (with a £2 transaction fee) from the Arts Centre Box Office.

Tickets also available on the door.

The event will finish at approximately 6pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three dodgy tyre fitters fined more than £12,000 for selling worn, illegal tyres

Brent's trading standards team out to find dodgy tyre sellers. Picture: Brent Council

Parked motorists seen idling with engines running in Brent could face on-the-spot fines up to £40

Brent's clean air officers in Kilburn High Road warning motorists of idling fines. Picture: Brent Council

Wembley man jailed for five years for racist hit and run outside Cricklewood Mosque

Martin Stokes. Picture: Met Police

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Most Read

Three dodgy tyre fitters fined more than £12,000 for selling worn, illegal tyres

Brent's trading standards team out to find dodgy tyre sellers. Picture: Brent Council

Parked motorists seen idling with engines running in Brent could face on-the-spot fines up to £40

Brent's clean air officers in Kilburn High Road warning motorists of idling fines. Picture: Brent Council

Wembley man jailed for five years for racist hit and run outside Cricklewood Mosque

Martin Stokes. Picture: Met Police

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon hope to upset the odds at Weymouth

The Smiths celebrate Hendon's long awaited first home win of 2019 (pic DBeechPhotography)

Harrow hope to maintain unbeaten run at Merthyr

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harlesden schools join the Met’s battle of the band event themed around knife crime

Newman Catholic College's Band of Four have entered the Met's Schools rock 4 Barnet, Brent & Harrow. Picture: Dan Playford

World Book Day: Preston Manor staff in Wembley dress up for lessons

Preston Manor School staff getting into the spirit of World Book Day. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Harlesden man jailed for his part in sulphuric acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Home Bargains store

Saied Hussini. Picture: West Mercia Police/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists