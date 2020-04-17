Coronavirus: Local artists can apply for new fund set up to keep the Borough of Culture legacy alive in Brent

Local artists are encouraged to apply for funds to keep the legacy of Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture programme alive.

The Metroland Cultures Fund, a new £25,000 pot of cash to provide financial support to Brent artists during lockdown, has been launched to encourage the vibrant creative life of the borough during the Covid-19 crisis.

Grants of up to £1,000 are available to visual artists, writers, musicians, performers, choreographers, curators, filmmakers and designers who have been impacted by loss of work and income.

The money can be used for a range of activities including buying arts-related equipment, enrolling in online training courses, supporting business development programmes and delivering digital projects for people to enjoy from home.

The fund is the first initiative by Metroland Cultures - the charity set up by Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture, to help deliver its cultural programme for the year and ensure its legacy for local people beyond 2020.

Lois Stonock, artistic director of Brent 2020, said: “Brent 2020 is more than just a programme of events. It is an investment in the creative life of the borough, now and in the future. Culture has always been an important part of Brent, in good times and bad. The Metroland Cultures Fund will be essential to supporting Brent’s creative community during this challenging time.”

Set up by Sadiq Khan in 2017 the London Borough of Culture project shines a light on the character and diversity of the city’s boroughs.

John Newbigin, chair of Metroland Cultures, said: “Taking the imaginative step of launching Metroland Cultures today as an independent charity helps ensure that the Brent 2020 programme, and its legacy for 2021 and beyond, can respond to the uncertainties of the months ahead and reflect what the people of the borough want.”

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council, said it was “an amazing opportunity” to ensure that the “vital outlet of positive passion for Brent 2020 is not forgotten in these times when we are so consumed with so much worry and sadness”.

He added: “We need creativity in our lives to feel good and so I’m really proud to be supporting this initiative.”

Applications to the Metroland Cultures Fund can be made via the Brent 2020 website. The deadline for applications is May 11, and grant winners told from May 25,