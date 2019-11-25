Search

Advanced search

Wembley Police Station joins Met's Xmas appeal for gift donations for vulnerable children

PUBLISHED: 17:05 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 25 November 2019

Met has launched its Christmas appeal. Picture: MPSBrent

Met has launched its Christmas appeal. Picture: MPSBrent

Archant

Wembley Police Station is taking part in the Met's Christmas charity programme and invite people to drop by with donations.

The Xmas Tree Project has launched with a pledge to deliver all donated gifts to children before Christmas Day on December 25.

People can support the campaign and give a gift by taking a tagged ribbon from the tree outside the station in Harrow Road and following the instructions.

You may also want to watch:

The Met is supporting the child poverty charity Childhood Trust, where people can also make online donations.

Gifts will be given to children aged from one week to 18 years who are currently being cared for by foster parents, live in residential care homes, in refuges, in hospitals or are children from low-income families.

The suggested spend for gifts is less than £20.

@MPSBrent tweeted: "Help bring joy to a child this Xmas. We also need rolls of Xmas wrapping paper. You can drop wrapping paper at Wembley Police Station. Thank you."

Go to met.police.uk/christmastree/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Adapt before you lose the fans!’ - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA

Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden found in breach of data protection for not informing parents of CCTV cameras in toilets

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives

General Election 2019: Legalising cannabis could stem youth violence and gang crime in Brent says Liberal Democrat candidate Matt Sanders

Liberal Democrat candidates Matt Sanders (Hampstead and Kilburn) and Deborah Unger (Brent Central) when the battle bus came to Brent . Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

‘Adapt before you lose the fans!’ - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA

Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden found in breach of data protection for not informing parents of CCTV cameras in toilets

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives

General Election 2019: Legalising cannabis could stem youth violence and gang crime in Brent says Liberal Democrat candidate Matt Sanders

Liberal Democrat candidates Matt Sanders (Hampstead and Kilburn) and Deborah Unger (Brent Central) when the battle bus came to Brent . Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan believes it was ‘criminal’ to allow Royston a late winner in FA Trophy

Wealdstone faced Royston Town in the FA Trophy (pic Mont Image Media)

Brent youth football round-up: Princess Frederica take part in tournament and U13s get back to winning ways

Princess Frederica Primary School's football team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Wembley Police Station joins Met’s Xmas appeal for gift donations for vulnerable children

Met has launched its Christmas appeal. Picture: MPSBrent

General Election 2019: Legalising cannabis could stem youth violence and gang crime in Brent says Liberal Democrat candidate Matt Sanders

Liberal Democrat candidates Matt Sanders (Hampstead and Kilburn) and Deborah Unger (Brent Central) when the battle bus came to Brent . Nathalie Raffray

Roe Green Strathcona: Staff strike for sixth time as no assurances of no compulsory redundancies at Wembley school

Roe Green Strathcona Primary School staff and reps sixth strike over possible compulsory redundancies. Picture: Jenny Cooper
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists