Wembley Police Station joins Met's Xmas appeal for gift donations for vulnerable children

Met has launched its Christmas appeal. Picture: MPSBrent Archant

Wembley Police Station is taking part in the Met's Christmas charity programme and invite people to drop by with donations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Xmas Tree Project has launched with a pledge to deliver all donated gifts to children before Christmas Day on December 25.

People can support the campaign and give a gift by taking a tagged ribbon from the tree outside the station in Harrow Road and following the instructions.

You may also want to watch:

The Met is supporting the child poverty charity Childhood Trust, where people can also make online donations.

Gifts will be given to children aged from one week to 18 years who are currently being cared for by foster parents, live in residential care homes, in refuges, in hospitals or are children from low-income families.

The suggested spend for gifts is less than £20.

@MPSBrent tweeted: "Help bring joy to a child this Xmas. We also need rolls of Xmas wrapping paper. You can drop wrapping paper at Wembley Police Station. Thank you."

Go to met.police.uk/christmastree/

