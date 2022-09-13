News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Met Police firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba suspended from duty

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:26 PM September 13, 2022
A march was held after Chris Kaba was shot dead by police

A march was held after Chris Kaba was shot dead by police - Credit: @LeftUnityParty/PA

The firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in south London a week ago has been suspended from duty, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Kaba, 24, of Wembley, who had been due to become a father, was killed while unarmed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill.

His Audi was hemmed in by two police vehicles in a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

Mr Kaba’s family had called for the officer involved to be suspended, and on Monday evening (September 12) Met Police Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson confirmed the force had done so.

Floral tributes at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot 

Floral tributes at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot - Credit: PA

She said: “This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the Independent Office for Police Conduct announcing a homicide investigation.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s family and friends.

“We understand how concerned communities are, particularly black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers.”

Ms Pearson had said on Friday the officer involved was not currently on operational duties and their work status would be “carefully considered going forward”.

