An investigation into the actions of two Met officers posted to the crime scene of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry has led to changes in how the force will tackle unprofessional behaviour.

Nicole, 27, and Bibaa, 46, were murdered in June 2020 and their killer was jailed for life in October.

They were found dead on June 7, 2020, five minutes from the Valley Drive entrance to Fryent Country Park in Kingsbury.

Two officers guarding the scene - Pcs Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis, of Hornchurch and Essex respectively - took photos and shared them with colleagues.

Jaffer also shared the images with members of the public via WhatsApp.

Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, they were both jailed for two years and nine months in December.

Lewis was dismissed from the force, and Jaffer - who resigned before his misconduct hearing - would have faced the same fate had he still been a serving officer.

An IOPC investigation identified areas of learning for the Met regarding the culture at Forest Gate police station, where Jaffer and Lewis were based.

Two recommendations were made by the body in November 2020: all officers based at that station are to conform to expectations of behaviour outlined under the code of ethics, and managers are to take personal responsibility for tackling inappropriate behaviour while encouraging reporting of wrongdoing.

These have now been implemented across the entire north east command, Scotland Yard announced today (Friday, July 8).

Measures taken include very clear guidance on individual officers photographing crime scenes, which must be for evidential purposes only with no exceptions.

In addition, every Met employee has been spoken to about responsible use of social media, absolute adherence to professional boundaries and actively intervening and challenging wrongdoing.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “The grief of the family and friends of Nicole and Bibaa was worsened by the total lack of respect shown to them both by these two former officers. This conduct robbed them of their dignity.

“The recommendations we have made will contribute to this kind of behaviour being eradicated."

Commander Paul Brogden added: "We’re working hard to rebuild the public’s trust and confidence that police officers will protect and respect them."