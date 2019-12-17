Search

Advanced search

Meshach Williams stabbing: Fifth person, 16, charged with murdering Harlesden man

PUBLISHED: 09:56 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 17 December 2019

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A fifth person, a boy of 16, has been charged in connection with the murder of Meshach Williams in Harlesden.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested yesterday and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today charged with murder.

Mr Williams, 21, was stabbed on Harlesden High Street on April 23 shortly after 9pm after he was spotted walking with his friend.

You may also want to watch:

He was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead at 2.47am on April 24.

Dominic Calder, 18, of Redmead Road, Hayes, Mike Mulqueen, 19, of Marshall Street in Harlesden and Emmanuel Kamara, 24, from Crownhill Road, are currently appearing at a trial at the Old Bailey which has been adjourned until January 6.

All three deny murder.

A second 16-year-old is also charged with murder and will appear at the Old Bailey in January.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Car mega-dealership saved as plans for thousands of homes on Cargiant site abandoned

Cargiant land is safe after OPDC u-turn on compulsory purchase. Picture: Andrew Holt

General Election 2019: Barry Gardiner holds on to Brent North

Labour's Barry Gardiner held on to his seat in Brent North. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Car mega-dealership saved as plans for thousands of homes on Cargiant site abandoned

Cargiant land is safe after OPDC u-turn on compulsory purchase. Picture: Andrew Holt

General Election 2019: Barry Gardiner holds on to Brent North

Labour's Barry Gardiner held on to his seat in Brent North. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Meshach Williams stabbing: Fifth person, 16, charged with murdering Harlesden man

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

London Fire Brigade ‘slow to implement changes’ after Grenfell, says watchdog

Picture: @LondonFire

Harrow Borough boss Baker believes side deserved more from Gosport Borough defeat

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Chalkhill Primary pupils celebrate science award with successful science fair

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi visits Chalkhill primary pupils. Picture: Martin Francis

Six blessed bells to ring out on Christmas Day as Kensal Green church celebrates 175th anniversary

Russel Grant, centre, amongst the congregation celebrating St John the Evangelist church's 175 birthday. Picture: Fr David Ackerman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists