Meshach Williams stabbing: Fifth person, 16, charged with murdering Harlesden man

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police Archant

A fifth person, a boy of 16, has been charged in connection with the murder of Meshach Williams in Harlesden.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested yesterday and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today charged with murder.

Mr Williams, 21, was stabbed on Harlesden High Street on April 23 shortly after 9pm after he was spotted walking with his friend.

He was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead at 2.47am on April 24.

Dominic Calder, 18, of Redmead Road, Hayes, Mike Mulqueen, 19, of Marshall Street in Harlesden and Emmanuel Kamara, 24, from Crownhill Road, are currently appearing at a trial at the Old Bailey which has been adjourned until January 6.

All three deny murder.

A second 16-year-old is also charged with murder and will appear at the Old Bailey in January.