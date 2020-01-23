Mayhew staff 'delighted' to be visited by patron Megan Markle at Kensal Green HQ

Megan Markle visits Mayhew before heading back to Canada. Picture: @SussexRoyal Archant

The Duchess of Sussex popped into an animal shelter in Kensal Green earlier this month before heading back to Canada.

Megan Markle is patron of the Mayhew animal shelter. Picture: @SussexRoyal Megan Markle is patron of the Mayhew animal shelter. Picture: @SussexRoyal

Meghan Markle met staff and animals at Mayhew, in Trenmar Gardens, some two weeks ago, according to pictures posted on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page.

The two-picture post shows the duchess at the rescue centre, and stroking a dog with a collar.

According to the post: "The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work they do every day."

It is not clear when the visit took place, the Mayhew would not say, but Meghan was in the UK with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, in the second week of January when they carried out a number of engagements following their Christmas break in Canada.

The couple announced their decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family in a shock announcement on January 9.

Meghan, an advocate of adopting rescue dogs, chose animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her first patronages.

She previously visited the shelter in January 2019, and was introduced to Maggie, a one-year-old Jack Russell who was up for adoption on the charity's website.

The duchess picked up Maggie when she saw her shivering, and clutched her to her chest as she chatted to Mayhew staff, who told her about the charity's projects in India and Afghanistan.

Mayhew was founded in 1886 and today keeps cats and dogs, has a pet refuge service, provides vet services for vulnerable owners, and has a team of animal welfare officers who work with local residents helping local communities.

A Mayhew spokesperson said: "We were delighted to see our patron recently during a private visit where we caught up about recent progress, Mayhew's upcoming work and the year ahead.

"In relation to the future, The Duchess of Sussex has long championed animal welfare and we are delighted that with Her Majesty The Queen's blessing she will continue as our patron.

"We look forward to continuing to work together to help more animals and people."