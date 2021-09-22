McVitie's staff raise £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Published: 2:57 PM September 22, 2021

Staff at a biscuit factory in Harlesden have raised £10,000 in "dough" for a cancer charity.

The McVitie's team, in Waxlow Road, raised the money by hosting various activities including raffles and walks, and opted to donate the amount to Macmillan Cancer Support, the charity they’ve supported for over 20 years.

They are encouraging people to join Macmillan's official Coffee Morning on Friday (September 24).

Plenty of McVities biscuits for Macmillan's Coffee Morning - Credit: Macmillan

Supply chain co-ordinator Marion Corcoran, who’s worked at the factory for over 35 years, said: “We’ve always held events to raise money for Macmillan and I’m so pleased we’ve been able to raise such an impressive amount over the last year and a half despite the pandemic.

"I can’t thank everyone at the factory enough for getting involved.

“It really is a team effort, and such an important cause given the amount of people impacted by cancer.”

Marion said their "epic" fundraising achievements are even more impressive considering how busy the factory is day to day.

The McVitie's Factory in Harlesden is Europe's largest biscuit factory by volume.

Each day up to 13 million Chocolate Digestives and 12.5 million Digestives are produced on site.

Macmillan fundraising manager Paul Lyons, who attended the presentation, said: “Macmillan’s funding comes directly from donations so we really can’t thank supporters like the McVitie's team enough for their incredible fundraising efforts.

“Macmillan is working tirelessly to do whatever it takes for people with cancer at a time when disruption caused by Covid-19 means demand for the charity’s services is high, while its income is down.

“It’s never been more important, which is why we are encouraging Londoners to get involved however they can, whether that’s by hosting a Coffee Morning or attending one – no event is too small and will help raise vital funds to ensure Macmillan can continue to deliver the services that people living with cancer desperately need, now and in the future.”

Macmillan encourages everyone to take part in its coffee mornings "however and whenever suits them best, as every single penny really does make a huge difference".