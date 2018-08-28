Kenton schoolgirl winning design makes it onto the Mayor of London’s Christmas card

Diza D�Silva, from St Gregory�s Catholic Science College, won the Mayor of London's Christmas Card Competition Archant

A Kenton schoolgirl beat more than 1,000 pupils across the capital to win the London mayor’s Christmas card competition.

Diza D’Silva, from St Gregory’s Catholic Science College in Donnington Road, drew the winning design, which appears on the Christmas card Sadiq Khan is sending dignitaries across the world, including the Queen.

The 13-year-old was invited to the mayor’s Christmas carol concert on December 17, where she was presented with a personal Christmas card signed by Mr Khan and a £100 gift voucher from Cass Art.

Seven St Gregory’s pupils were shortlisted in the competition for their designs.

Head Andrew Prindiville said: “This is a fantastic achievement. Congratulations to Diza and all the pupils who were shortlisted.

“This success is indicative of the constant encouragement of pupils by our amazing team of Art teachers. Well done to all.”