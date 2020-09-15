Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi re-elected mayor of Brent for a second term due to covid disruption

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi re-elected as mayor of Brent for a second term. Picture: Justin Thomas © 2019 Justin Thomas

The Mayor of Brent has been re-elected for a “historic” second term due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, who represents Stonebridge ward, has been given the opportunity to carry on in his role until May 2021.

He was re-elected unanimously at Brent Council’s annual full council meeting for 2020, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, nominated Cllr Ezeajughi given his curtailed responsibilities during the pandemic, and to allow continuity while the borough manages the crisis.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone with the Covid-19 pandemic and I will continue to raise awareness and support families and communities affected by this,” the mayor said.

“We live in uncertain times – our lives changed in March 2020. Many of us have seen the suffering this pandemic has caused; some of you have lost friends and family to this dreadful disease.

“At times like this, we show what an amazing borough we are. The coming weeks and months will be challenging. We must stand together and support each other – the pandemic is not over.

“Please, look after your families, look after your friends, look after your loved ones, and look after each other.”

Born in Anambra state, Nigeria, Cllr Ezeajughi has served as a councillor since 2014.

The Sickle Cell Society, which supports and represents people affected by sickle cell disorder, and the Jason Roberts Foundation, a community charity for young people set up by former footballer and Brent native Jason Roberts, will continue as his chosen charities.

“Because of the issues and the problems that we face with the pandemic it would only be right for you to be nominated to continue until May next year,” Cllr Butt said.

He was seconded by deputy leader Cllr Mclennan.

Conservative opposition leader Cllr Suresh Kansagra said: “Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, I think you will go down in history as one of the longest serving councillors in one year, a number of months, and also having two terms together and you’ve been wonderful.”

Cllr Lia Colacicco, who represents Mapesbury ward, also was re-appointed to serve as deputy mayor until May.