Tickets available for mayor of Brent's festive fundraising gala in aid of two charities

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi. Picture: Justin Thomas © 2019 Justin Thomas

The mayor of Brent is inviting the public to a fundraising dinner in aid of two charities.

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi's Festive Dinner & Dance is taking place on December 5 at the Brent Civic Centre in Wembley Park.g

Guests will enjoy a three course meal, entertainment and a raffle throughout the evening which is hosted by comedian Mark Alive.

All profits from the evenging will be split between the mayor's two chosen charities.

The Sickle Cell Society, in Harlesden, supports and represents people affected by a sickle cell disorder to improve their overall quality of life.

Anti knife and gun crime charity Jason Roberts Foundation aims to create a safe haven for youngsters.

A three course meal is included in the ticket price.

Cllr Ezeajughi said: "I sincerely hope you will be able to join me to celebrate the festive season and support my chosen charities."

Tickets cost £40. For more information go to brent.gov.uk/mayor or call 020 8937 1086