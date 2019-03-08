Kensal Green charity vet awarded for setting up the first rabies vaccination programme in Afghanistan

A vet working for an animal welfare charity in Kensal Green has been awarded for establishing the first mass canine rabies vaccination programme in Afghanistan.

Dr Jalil-Adbul Mohammadzai, Mayhew's Afghanistan country director, has been recognised with an International Award from The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) for ground-breaking work in Kabul.

Alongside the vaccination program, Mr Mohammadzai also set up the landmark agreement signed with Kabul municipality in 2017 to end inhumane dog culling.

CEO of Mayhew, Caroline Yates, who nominated the vet, said: “Dr Mo has an ability to work at both the 'grassroots' level with staff from all educational backgrounds to get the best out of them, and with government bodies to achieve the best outcome for animals and communities.”

Mayhew International vaccinated more than 104,000 dogs against rabies to date.

In 2018, the charity headquarters in Trenmar Gardens helped 1,846 animals.