Kensal Green charity needs help to raise £10,000 to vaccinate 10,000 dogs against rabies

PUBLISHED: 07:19 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 03 October 2019

Mayhew International fighting rabies in Kabul. Picture: Mayhew

Mayhew International fighting rabies in Kabul. Picture: Mayhew

An animal charity in Kensal Green is hoping to raise £10,000 to vaccinate 10,000 dogs against rabies.

Mayhew, in Trenmar Gardens, launched the fundraiser to coincide with World Rabies Day on Saturday.

The money will be spent on vaccinating 10,000 dogs in Kabul, Afghanistan, before the end of the year.

Rabies is fatal in 99.9 per cent of cases, and is transmitted through saliva, scratches and bites - meaning it's not just dogs who are at risk.

The rabies vaccinations cost just £1 per dog,

Mayhew International started its vaccination programme in 2001 in response to high number of human deaths from rabies in Afghanistan.

More than 1,800 people, many of them children,were taken by this painful disease every year.

Since then, the charity has been working hard to improve the lives of humans and animals in the Kabul community.

To donate visit justgiving.com/campaign/worldrabiesday

