Mayhew fans help raise £5,500 at the Kensal Green charity's annual Christmas Fair

Mayhew's Santa had gifts for all the pets at the charity's annual Christmas Fair Archant

Animal lovers helped a Kensal Green charity raise more than £5,500 at its annual Christmas Fair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 300 people attended Mayhew's festive party in Trenmar Gardens on November 24.

Guests joined a behind the scenes tour of the charity as well as enjoying mulled wine, warm food, festive treats and live entertainment.

You may also want to watch:

Cats and dogs enjoyed a visit by Santa Paws whose owners picked up Christmas goodies.

Mayhew's annual Christmas Fair raises much needed money which helps rescue and rehome dogs and cats all across London and support pet owners who need help during the winter season.

This year's event was sponsored by Natusan, the natural clumping cat litter delivery service.

Mayhew's is hosting Carols at Christmas on December 3 at St Giles-in-the-Field near Tottenham Court road for an evening of festive tunes and heart-warming readings.