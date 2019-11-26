Search

Advanced search

Mayhew fans help raise £5,500 at the Kensal Green charity's annual Christmas Fair

PUBLISHED: 17:24 28 November 2019

Mayhew's Santa had gifts for all the pets at the charity's annual Christmas Fair

Mayhew's Santa had gifts for all the pets at the charity's annual Christmas Fair

Archant

Animal lovers helped a Kensal Green charity raise more than £5,500 at its annual Christmas Fair.

More than 300 people attended Mayhew's festive party in Trenmar Gardens on November 24.

Guests joined a behind the scenes tour of the charity as well as enjoying mulled wine, warm food, festive treats and live entertainment.

You may also want to watch:

Cats and dogs enjoyed a visit by Santa Paws whose owners picked up Christmas goodies.

Mayhew's annual Christmas Fair raises much needed money which helps rescue and rehome dogs and cats all across London and support pet owners who need help during the winter season.

This year's event was sponsored by Natusan, the natural clumping cat litter delivery service.

Mayhew's is hosting Carols at Christmas on December 3 at St Giles-in-the-Field near Tottenham Court road for an evening of festive tunes and heart-warming readings.

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Warburton provides fitness update on QPR duo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Warburton provides fitness update on QPR duo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘Lack of plan B’ - QPR fans react to heavy defeat against Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers' Nahki Wells and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Boxing: Shock loss for Powerday Hooks’ Thomas

Powerday Hooks youngster Damar Thomas and coach Steve Newland

QPR 0 Nottingham Forest 4: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball. Picture: PA

Mayhew fans help raise £5,500 at the Kensal Green charity’s annual Christmas Fair

Mayhew's Santa had gifts for all the pets at the charity's annual Christmas Fair

‘Not good enough for QPR’ - Warburton left furious after late collapse against Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers' Lee Wallace is sent off against Nottingham Forest. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists