Mayhew providing pet food donations to food banks during pandemic

Published: 3:59 PM February 24, 2021

A Kensal Green animal charity has teamed up with local food banks to supply people with dog and cat food for their pets.

Mayhew staff have been busy visiting organisations such as the Brent Foodbank in Neasden and the St Laurence's Larder and Open Kitchen in Willesden to donate pet essentials for use in emergency packages.

The charity, in Trenmar Gardens, said pet owners are facing an impossible choice between providing for themselves or buying food for their beloved animals.

Its food bank donations include wet and dry cat and dog food, treats, bones and useful items like poo bags which struggling owners may not be able to afford.

Mayhew are making pet food deliveries to foodbanks during the pandemic - Credit: Mayhew

Charity staff are currently making around one drop a week at each food bank and expect this to continue over the coming weeks and months.

AJ Ford, deputy head of animal welfare at Mayhew, said: “We are delighted to team up with our local food banks to reach more pet owners in need.

"It’s a real privilege being able to support owners in keeping their animals happy and healthy during these difficult times.

"At Mayhew, we work hard to improve the lives of dogs, cats and people in our local communities.

"We know the pandemic has hit everyone hard, and we know first hand how quickly and unexpectedly people can find themselves in a crisis situation."

Mayhew ensures that loving owners are able to stay with and care for their pets, rather than face a difficult decision of having to give them up for adoption if they are unable to cope.

A Mayhew spokesperson added: "We urgently need help ourselves to ensure we can continue supporting pets and people in need, both in the community and onsite at our Animal Home.

"Whilst we remain closed to the public and with many of our usual services postponed, our AWOs (animal welfare officers) are still out and about helping stray, feral, unwanted and abandoned animals as much as they can, and are also committed to ensuring that as many vulnerable pets as possible are able to stay with owners who love them.

"This will of course benefit both animals and owners, and ease the burden on shelters like ourselves who are operating at a lower capacity in line with government guidelines."

Visit themayhew.org