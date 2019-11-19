Search

Advanced search

Maynew joins forces with Crisis to help pet owners affected by homelessness

PUBLISHED: 06:59 20 November 2019

Mayhew has joined forces with Crisis to support homeless people with pets. Picture: Mayhew

Mayhew has joined forces with Crisis to support homeless people with pets. Picture: Mayhew

Archant

A Kensal Green charity for dogs, cats and communities has joined forces with Crisis to help pets and their owners affected by homelessness.

Mayhew, in Trenmar Gardens, has teamed up with the national homelessness charity for the 12th year running by providing kennels at one of their Christmas centres.

You may also want to watch:

Owners experiencing homelessness will receive shelter, food, warm clothes, support and advice to get back on their feet, and dogs will benefit from a full canine health check, jackets, collars and food.

Members of the public can also help support Mayhew and Crisis by buying gifts or one of five specially designed virtual gift cards, which will fund much needed items and services for people and pets.

Mayhew chief Caroline Yates said: "Homelessness is devastating, and we know that the expense of pet food and vet care puts an extra burden on people already in a vulnerable position."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Decorated policewoman found guilty of possessing child porn sent to her by her Brent sister is cleared of corruption

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Decorated policewoman found guilty of possessing child porn sent to her by her Brent sister is cleared of corruption

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Maynew joins forces with Crisis to help pet owners affected by homelessness

Mayhew has joined forces with Crisis to support homeless people with pets. Picture: Mayhew

St Panteleimon’s unbeaten run extends to 16 with victory over Langford

St Panteleimon in action against Langford. Picture: St Panteleimon

Boxing: Dubois set for December date

Martin Bowers, Daniel Dubois, Caroline Dubois and Tony Bowers during a press conference at the BT Tower, London (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Brent youth football round-up: U12 boys advance in Camden Cup and U10 girls continue good run

The Brent U12 boys team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Brennan believes Wealdstone were not clinical enough in Hampton & Richmond defeat

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Hampton & Richmond (pic Adam Williams)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists