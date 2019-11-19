Maynew joins forces with Crisis to help pet owners affected by homelessness

A Kensal Green charity for dogs, cats and communities has joined forces with Crisis to help pets and their owners affected by homelessness.

Mayhew, in Trenmar Gardens, has teamed up with the national homelessness charity for the 12th year running by providing kennels at one of their Christmas centres.

Owners experiencing homelessness will receive shelter, food, warm clothes, support and advice to get back on their feet, and dogs will benefit from a full canine health check, jackets, collars and food.

Members of the public can also help support Mayhew and Crisis by buying gifts or one of five specially designed virtual gift cards, which will fund much needed items and services for people and pets.

Mayhew chief Caroline Yates said: "Homelessness is devastating, and we know that the expense of pet food and vet care puts an extra burden on people already in a vulnerable position."