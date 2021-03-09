Mayhew 'delighted' as Meghan Markle keeps patronage

Published: 3:45 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 4:10 PM March 9, 2021

Staff at an animal charity in Kensal Green have said they are "delighted" the Duchess of Sussex remains their patron.

Meghan Markle became patron of Mayhew in Trenmar Gardens in 2019.

Meghan Markle visited the Mayhew before heading back to Canada in 2020. - Credit: @SussexRoyal

Last month the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of all but a few of their patronages by the Queen after stepping back from Royal duties in March 2020.

On February 19, Meghan was made to surrender patronages at the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Association of Commonwealth Universities and National Theatre, where Queen Elizabeth was patron for 45 years.

She was able to keep private patronages to Smart Works and Mayhew.

Caroline Yates, chief executive of Mayhew, said: "We're obviously delighted that the Duchess remains our patron, and we're looking forward to continuing our work helping cats, dogs and communities together.

"I'm afraid I can't speculate as to any potential future plans, but we're incredibly grateful to the Duchess for her time and generosity over the past few years.

"Her visits to our home have been fantastic opportunities for her to meet our staff and service users and find out exactly how we make a difference, and we cannot thank her enough for the raised awareness and support that Mayhew has seen since she joined us in 2019."

The charity declined to comment on Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, when the couple spoke of their reasons for moving to America.

