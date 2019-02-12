Abandoned kitten with highly contagious ringworm cared for in isolation by Mayhew staff

An abandoned kitten with highly contagious ringworm has been medically isolated by Kensal Green charity staff and unable to socialise.

Mayhew welfare officers in Trenmar Gardens have been giving tiny Midnight round the clock care dressed in full barrier protection suits after being alerted to “pitiful meowing” heard by a member of the public.

The six-week-old frightened kitten was found two weeks suffering from a severe case of ringworm which had spread all over her face and body.

Ringworm is a highly contagious zoonotic condition and spreads quickly and easily between animals and humans.

The rid the kitten of the infection she is given medicated baths every three days, oral antidotes every other week and a buster collar to prevent her licking off the medicated soap.

A Mayhew spokesperson said: “One of our primary concerns is our inability to socialise her through human touch.

Midnight is nearing the accepted cut-off point of eight weeks, when a cat should be domesticated or risk going feral.

“Our vets and staff members are going above and beyond to ensure Midnight receives the treatment she needs, and the love she deserves, despite dangerous circumstances.

“Because of the extremely high likelihood of spreading ringworm spores, we are unfortunately unable to stroke, hug or play with Midnight at all.”

As well as wearing protection suits, officers must dispose of everything in her cabin and incinerate everything that comes into contact with Midnight after a single use.

Bowls, bedding and litter trays must be replaced on a daily basis and the cabin scrubbed with specialist disinfectant to kill the spores, which can survive for up to two years if left untreated.

The quarantine period for ringworm is a minimum of one month with fur samples taken every two weeks until two negative results return.

Midnight’s most recent test returned positive results, so she will need to stay in isolation.

Staff are appealing for funds to help with the kitten’s onward care.

The spokesperson added: “It costs £6,000 per day to keep Mayhew operating, and we are entirely funded by public donations.

“Your generosity means animals like Midnight are given the best and most effective treatment and care, whatever their condition – and whatever the cost.”

To donate visit themayhew.org/donate/