Kensal Green’s Mayhew and Crisis join forces to help the homeless and their pets

PUBLISHED: 14:17 28 December 2018

Mayhew joined Crisis for their Christmas campaign to help homeless people with dogs.

Archant

A Kensal Green animal charity joined forces with Crisis to help homeless people and their pets over the festive period.

Mayhew, whose headquarters is in Trenmar Gardens, joined the homeless charity volunteers at the annual Crisis at Christmas drop-in event now in its 12 year.

The campaign provides thorough health checks and veterinary care for homeless dogs, while their owners receive help and advice from Crisis.

Deputy head of animal welfare AJ Ford said: “During the Christmas period, it can feel especially isolating not to have a place to call home.

“This is why the critical work [we] and Crisis do to help homeless people needs extra support over the holidays.

“All the dogs we’ve seen this year received full vet checks and some will be coming back into our onsite community vet clinic for further treatment, free, over the coming weeks.”

