Animal charity Mayhew places £80K job advert while axing staff

A Kensal Green animal charity in the process of axing veterinary staff will pay £80,000 to its new income director.

Mayhew, in Trenmar Gardens, has placed an advert for a director of income and engagement on a charity website with the salary set at £80,000 a year.

The charity is currently undergoing a restructuring process where long term established staff are in the firing line.

Two registered veterinary nurses have already been made redundant with further jobs threatened, Unite union have said.

Judy Stapleton, a volunteer at the charity for seven years, previously told this paper how animal welfare roles are "disappearing" and fewer animals being cared for.

She put the blame on the new interim chief executive Howard Bridges and chair of trustees Julianne Hicks who has been in post for less than a year.

Judy said: "Now, to add insult to injury, here is a job for 'Director of Income Engagement' at a fee of £80,000.

"Considering all the working staff have been on a pay freeze for the last two years, and the Mayhew is professing to be short of cash how can they justify this new post and at such an exorbitant price?

Meghan Markle became the charity's patron in 2019 and remains so.

Mayhew says it is struggling financially.

A spokesperson said: "Raising funds during and after the pandemic has been a challenge for Mayhew, like many other charities, and we need to grow and diversify the current sources of income to ensure the charity can continue to provide an excellent level of care and support to both animals and people over the coming years.”

The statement added: "Mayhew, like other charities, needs to invest in specialist, experienced staff to ensure we can grow our sustainable fundraising income and provide an excellent supporter experience.

"This is the only way we can safeguard our services and help more animals and people in need."

Mayhew employs 51 staff members and said "unfortunately" 15 across the organisation are at risk.

Ten roles are available as "alternative employment" for at risk staff and Mayhew is "open to voluntary redundancy".

"Only four of the staff at risk are in animal care or vet-nurse roles,” they added.

“We are undergoing a restructure at Mayhew in order to future proof our charity and ensure our services can continue long-term for our animals and people."