Person hospitalised following crash on A40

There was a crash on the A40 on May 27. Photo: PA/Chris Radburn PA Archive/Press Association Images

Paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash on the A40 in Brent this morning (May 27).

At 11.35am, the London Ambulance Service were called to a road traffic collision on the A40 westbound near Hanger Lane.

Three people were assessed by the ambulance crew and one of them was quickly taken to hospital.

The AA Traffic News service is reporting that two lanes of the A40 were closed due to accident on Western Avenue between B456 Alperton Lane and B456 Medway Underpass.