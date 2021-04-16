News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Reward offered after drone stolen in Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:46 PM April 16, 2021   
The Matrice 300 RTK drone stolen in Wembley

The Matrice 300 RTK drone stolen from a car in Preston Road, Wembley - Credit: Philip Langford

A £2,500 reward is being offered after a specialist drone was stolen from a car in Wembley. 

Philip Langford, owner of the BK Waste Management Company, based in Kent, is appealing to the public after his commercial drone was stolen in Preston Road at 3am on April 12.

Smaller drones stolen by thieves in Wembley

Smaller drones stolen by thieves in Wembley - Credit: Philip Langford

Thieves smashed the window of the car and pulled the Matrice 300 RTK drone from its case, which was too large for them to remove. 

A stolen drone controller

A stolen drone controller - Credit: Philip Langford

They also made off with the controller and H20 camera and three other drones with the entire haul worth £25,000.

Mr Langford said: "The car was broken into at 3am in the morning, they smashed the rear quarter light.

"Our commercial drone was in a large case but they couldn't get the case out through the window so they physically took it out of the case and left parts behind.

Stolen drone camera

Stolen drone camera - Credit: Philip Langford

"They took the controller, a camera, three other drones and other drone equipment. The value is a around £25,000 for the stuff. The drone's fairly new, it's done about 20 hours flying but it's very  specialist."

The drone is normally kept in Newmarket but on that day a pilot took it home, removed the batteries but left the drone in the car - which is why it is not covered by the insurance.

Mr Langford said his company uses the drone for surveys, dangerous structural work and and they also do a lot of fly tip work for councils.

"If there's a warehouse fire and too dangerous to go in we can fly a drone over it and actually get inside the building to do filming," he added.

"A car thief has taken it and probably has no idea what he's taken. It's been disabled so it doesn't work. It's of no use to them."

Mr Langford is offering a £2,500 reward for information that leads to the return of his property. 

He added: "I've reported it to the police but they're not interested in coming out, looking at CCTV, taking DNA. I'm just banging my head against a wall. 

"There's a drone department for the police but there are only two officers in the country, I emailed them and they were superb, they couldn't help enough.

"It's actually a bit of a threat if you get it into the wrong hands." 

A Met spokesperson said they are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can email Mr Langford at info@bkskiphire.co.uk

