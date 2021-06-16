News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Mass vaccination event taking place at Bridge Park Community Centre

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:54 PM June 16, 2021   
Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre (pic credit: Brent Council)

Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre (pic credit: Brent Council) - Credit: Archant

Over-18's are invited to a mass vaccination event taking place in Stonebridge at the weekend.

Adults wanting first or second jabs can head to Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre this Saturday (June 19) between 10am and 5.30pm.

The event will have both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available, so is suitable for all ages and both first and second doses.

Provision has been made to vaccinate anyone 18 or over.

Also possible is that those in need of their second jab can have it just four weeks after their first – instead of waiting eight weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent council's community and wellbeing scrutiny committee said: “It’s vitally important that we get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, so we can move back towards some kind of normal life.

"It is great news that this special vaccination event has been organised and I would encourage residents to come forward and get their vaccine.

Most Read

  1. 1 Human remains found in Neasden believed to be missing Agnes Akom
  2. 2 Two arrests after man shot and teenager stabbed in Queen's Park
  3. 3 'Piercing scream' heard night two sisters killed in Kingsbury park
  1. 4 Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs
  2. 5 Man to appear at Old Bailey charged with murder of missing Agnes Akom
  3. 6 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
  4. 7 Boyfriend of murder victim 'fell to knees' at discovering body in Kingsbury
  5. 8 Search continues for Agnes Akom after human remains found in Neasden
  6. 9 Appeal for information after man shot in Stonebridge
  7. 10 Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation

"It is the best protection available for you and your family.”


Coronavirus
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Video

Daughter buys winning Set For Life lottery ticket for mum's birthday

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey, Lon

Court Watch

Teenager killed sisters in 'sacrifice' deal with the devil, court hears

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mounted police officers in Wembley Park

Euro 2020

The road closures to look out for as Euro 2020 kicks off at Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus