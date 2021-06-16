Published: 2:54 PM June 16, 2021

Over-18's are invited to a mass vaccination event taking place in Stonebridge at the weekend.

Adults wanting first or second jabs can head to Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre this Saturday (June 19) between 10am and 5.30pm.

The event will have both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available, so is suitable for all ages and both first and second doses.

Provision has been made to vaccinate anyone 18 or over.

Also possible is that those in need of their second jab can have it just four weeks after their first – instead of waiting eight weeks.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent council's community and wellbeing scrutiny committee said: “It’s vitally important that we get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, so we can move back towards some kind of normal life.

"It is great news that this special vaccination event has been organised and I would encourage residents to come forward and get their vaccine.

"It is the best protection available for you and your family.”



