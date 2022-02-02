JLS frontman Aston Merrygold took part in the second series of the smash hit ITV show The Masked Singer, as Robin - Credit: The Masked Singer Live Arena tour

A live stage show based on the smash ITV series The Masked Singer will be play one of its 10 UK tour slots at the Wembley Arena in April.

The Masked Singer Live Arena show will play at the 12,500-seat facility next to Wembley Stadium on April 18.

The arena is London's second-largest indoor arena after the O2, where the show will be playing its other London performance on April 3.

The popular TV show - which is produced by Islington firm Bandicoot Scotland - sees celebrity performers wearing elaborate head to toe costumes to conceal their identities.

Actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen took part in the first series of the smash hit ITV show The Masked Singer in 2020, reaching the semi-final as the voice behind Fox - Credit: BRIAN J RITCHIE

Comedian Joel Dommett will host the tour, and former contestants - actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen and JLS frontman Aston Merrygold - have been announced as the first two judges on the panel.

Denise took part in the first series of the show dressed as a fox, and Aston came third place in series two, dressed as a robin.

Tickets cost from £31 at TheMaskedSingerLiveUK.com.