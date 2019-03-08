Kensal Green school pupils put on a play to highlight inventions by black people

Black History Month celebration assembly at the Manor School. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Children at a Kensal Green school held a "sensational" assembly to support a motto to 'love, learn and laugh'.

Pupils and staff at the Manor School, in Chamberlayne Road, celebrated the end of Black History Month on November 1.

Children performed a play to show what a day would be like living without certain items that were invented by black people, such as the ironing board and dust pan.

Labour parliamentary candidate Barry Gardiner gave out certificates to each child and was joined by Tulip Siddiq and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi on the day.

Corrine Petgrave, said: "Children had been practising for about three weeks prior to the show. They took their scripts home as homework which involved their families in their learning. Children showed pride in rehearsals and had lots of fun dressing up and using the props they made."

Parents prepared food from African/ Caribbean backgrounds which everyone got to enjoy.

Manor headteacher Steven Thompson said: "The assembly was sensational."