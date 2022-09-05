News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Wembley house destroyed in blaze

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:49 AM September 5, 2022
Manor Farm Road, Wembley, where a house was destroyed in a fire on September 2, 2022

Manor Farm Road, Wembley, where a house was destroyed in a fire on September 2, 2022 - Credit: Google

A house in Wembley was destroyed after a fire broke out on Friday (September 2).

Half of the first floor and most of the roof of the mid-terrace house in Manor Farm Road were damaged by the blaze. 

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just before 11.30am, and a woman had left the building by the time crews arrived. 

She was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

Fire crews from Wembley, Acton and Park Royal fire stations used four engines to bring the fire under control by 1.20pm.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined, according to the LFB.

