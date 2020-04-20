Man to appear in court charged with an assault in Neasden Recreation Ground

A man is to appear in court following an assault in Neasden.

Police were called to Neasden Recreation Ground, in Aboyne Road, on January 7 where a man in his 50s reported he had been verbally abused and assaulted.

Abiyajah Marshall, 39, of no fixed abode was charged by postal requisition with racially/religiously aggravated common assault, Scotland Yard said.

He is scheduled to appear at Brent Magistrates’ Court on June 5.