Willesden stabbing: Man in his 30s stable in hospital

A man was stabbed in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A man is in a stable condition in hospital following a stabbing in Willesden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man was stabbed in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: David Nathan A man was stabbed in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: David Nathan

We were called to the High Road between Bertie Road and Strode Road at 2.20pm yesterday (Feb 23) following a report of a stabbing.

You may also want to watch:

Police and ambulance crews found a man in his 30s with a stab injury.

A police spokesperson said: "He was taken to hospital; his condition is not being treated as life-threatening."

No arrests; enquiries continue.