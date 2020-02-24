Willesden stabbing: Man in his 30s stable in hospital
PUBLISHED: 08:16 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 24 February 2020
A man is in a stable condition in hospital following a stabbing in Willesden.
We were called to the High Road between Bertie Road and Strode Road at 2.20pm yesterday (Feb 23) following a report of a stabbing.
Police and ambulance crews found a man in his 30s with a stab injury.
A police spokesperson said: "He was taken to hospital; his condition is not being treated as life-threatening."
No arrests; enquiries continue.