Man stabbed in broad daylight in Queen's Park recovering in hospital with 'non life-threatening' injuries
PUBLISHED: 17:26 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 23 May 2019
Archant
A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Queen's Park.
Police, paramedics and air ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing in the park just before 1pm today.
A man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found at the scene with stab wounds to his chest, Scotland Yard said.
He was taken to a central London hospital where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.
@ThisQueen'sPark tweeted: "@MPSQueensPark and @metpoliceuk @Ldn_Ambulance were amazing not to scare the children in the park as lots of school off for #EUelections2019."
@shaunbaileyuk said: "Hugely distressing scenes in broad daylight - on such a beautiful day too.
"This is a park where parents should feel safe enough to take their little ones to play and relax.
"I will say it again - we have to get a grip of this, our loved ones must start to feel safe.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:b"We were called at 1:01pm today to reports of a stabbing in Queen's Park,.
"We sent two medics in cars and an ambulance crew to the scene.
"We also dispatched our London's Air Ambulance.
"We treated a man and took him to hospital by road."
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.