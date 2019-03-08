Man stabbed in broad daylight in Queen's Park recovering in hospital with 'non life-threatening' injuries

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Queen's Park.

Police, paramedics and air ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing in the park just before 1pm today.

A man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found at the scene with stab wounds to his chest, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken to a central London hospital where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

@ThisQueen'sPark tweeted: "@MPSQueensPark and @metpoliceuk @Ldn_Ambulance were amazing not to scare the children in the park as lots of school off for #EUelections2019."

@shaunbaileyuk said: "Hugely distressing scenes in broad daylight - on such a beautiful day too.

"This is a park where parents should feel safe enough to take their little ones to play and relax.

"I will say it again - we have to get a grip of this, our loved ones must start to feel safe.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:b"We were called at 1:01pm today to reports of a stabbing in Queen's Park,.

"We sent two medics in cars and an ambulance crew to the scene.

"We also dispatched our London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man and took him to hospital by road."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.