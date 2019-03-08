Search

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Queen's Park recovering in hospital with 'non life-threatening' injuries

PUBLISHED: 17:26 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 23 May 2019

London Air Ambulance crew called to stabbing in Queen's Park. Picture: @MPSBarnet

Archant

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Queen's Park.

Police, paramedics and air ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing in the park just before 1pm today.

A man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found at the scene with stab wounds to his chest, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken to a central London hospital where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

@ThisQueen'sPark tweeted: "@MPSQueensPark and @metpoliceuk @Ldn_Ambulance were amazing not to scare the children in the park as lots of school off for #EUelections2019."

@shaunbaileyuk said: "Hugely distressing scenes in broad daylight - on such a beautiful day too.

You may also want to watch:

"This is a park where parents should feel safe enough to take their little ones to play and relax.

"I will say it again - we have to get a grip of this, our loved ones must start to feel safe.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:b"We were called at 1:01pm today to reports of a stabbing in Queen's Park,.

"We sent two medics in cars and an ambulance crew to the scene.

"We also dispatched our London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man and took him to hospital by road."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

