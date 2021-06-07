Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing
Published: 12:38 PM June 7, 2021
A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Harlesden.
Police and paramedics were called to Craven Park at around 10pm on Saturday (June 5) to reports of a man injured in a stabbing incident.
A Met spokesperson said: “A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. His condition is not life-threatening.
“A second man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested and taken into custody."
Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 7656/05jun.
