Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing

Published: 12:38 PM June 7, 2021

A man was taken to hospital with stab injuries following an incident in Harlesden - Credit: David Nathan

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Harlesden.

Police and paramedics were called to Craven Park at around 10pm on Saturday (June 5) to reports of a man injured in a stabbing incident.

Officers treat a man following a stabbing in Harlesden - Credit: David Nathan

A Met spokesperson said: “A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. His condition is not life-threatening.

“A second man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested and taken into custody."

A man was arrested following a stabbing in Craven Park - Credit: David Nathan

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 7656/05jun.