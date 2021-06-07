News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:38 PM June 7, 2021   
A man was taken to hospital with stab injuries following an incident in Harlesden

A man was taken to hospital with stab injuries following an incident in Harlesden - Credit: David Nathan

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Harlesden.

Police and paramedics were called to Craven Park at around 10pm on Saturday (June 5) to reports of a man injured in a stabbing incident. 

Officers treat a man following a stabbing in Harlesden

Officers treat a man following a stabbing in Harlesden - Credit: David Nathan

A Met spokesperson said: “A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. His condition is not life-threatening.

“A second man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested and taken into custody."

A man was arrested following a stabbing in Craven Park

A man was arrested following a stabbing in Craven Park - Credit: David Nathan

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 7656/05jun.

You may also want to watch:

Knife Crime
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abhishek Varma

Coronavirus

Wembley tour operator advises against travel abroad

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Ricardo P Lloyd

Harlesden actor enjoys zoom chat with Hollywood A-listers

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
QPR's Charlie Austin and Derby's Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball

Queens Park Rangers

New QPR signing Charlie Austin excited to see what they can achieve

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus