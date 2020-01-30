Search

Man in critical condition after being shot in Queen's Park

PUBLISHED: 10:44 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 30 January 2020

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

A man is in a 'critical but stable' condition after being shot in Queen's Park.

Armed officers and ambulance crews were scrambled to an address in Bravington Road at 2.44pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a shooting.

A 46-year-old man was injured and was taken to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition, Scotland Yard said.

A section 60 covering parts of Brent, Westminster, and Kensington & Chelsea was authorised until 4am this morning.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

