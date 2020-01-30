Man in critical condition after being shot in Queen's Park
PUBLISHED: 10:44 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 30 January 2020
Archant
A man is in a 'critical but stable' condition after being shot in Queen's Park.
Armed officers and ambulance crews were scrambled to an address in Bravington Road at 2.44pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a shooting.
You may also want to watch:
A 46-year-old man was injured and was taken to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition, Scotland Yard said.
A section 60 covering parts of Brent, Westminster, and Kensington & Chelsea was authorised until 4am this morning.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.