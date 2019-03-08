Search

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 10:26 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 08 July 2019

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

A victim is stable in hospital after being shot in the arm in Kensal Rise the day after a man was gunned down in Wembley,

Armed police were called to Chamberlayne Road junction with Leigh Gardens at 3.25pm on Saturday following reports of a shooting.

A man aged in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot injury to his arm, police said.

He was taken to central London hospital where his condition has been assessed as stable.

A crime scene remains in place.

The incident happened a day after a man in his 30s was gunned down on the Harrow Road.

Police had stepped up patrols after they were called to a shooting on Friday night.

On Sunday evening a second man was murdered in Monks Park, Wembley.

He was found by Brent River Park with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in any of the investigations. Enquiries continue.

