Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kensal Green

PUBLISHED: 08:16 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 04 December 2019

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A teenager is in a critical condition after being shot in Kensal Green.

Emergency services were scrambled to Walterton Road at 8.30pm last night to reports of gunshots heard on the street,

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged 18, suffering from a gunshot injury, Scotland Yard said.

A police spokesperson said: "The man has been taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition, however his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

"At this early stage, there have been no arrests."

Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7338/3Dec.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

