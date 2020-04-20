Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden

Man shot inside a property in Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Picture: Google Archant

A man remains in hospital after being shot in Harlesden.

Police were called to Nicoll Road just after 7.45pm on Friday (April 17) following reports of a shooting.

A man in his 40s was found inside an address suffering from gunshot injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not life threatening, said Scotland Yard.

A spokesperson said: “At this time there have been no arrests.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Anyone with information, images or video that might help police are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6683/17 Apr.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.