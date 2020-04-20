Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden
PUBLISHED: 13:33 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 20 April 2020
A man remains in hospital after being shot in Harlesden.
Police were called to Nicoll Road just after 7.45pm on Friday (April 17) following reports of a shooting.
A man in his 40s was found inside an address suffering from gunshot injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not life threatening, said Scotland Yard.
A spokesperson said: “At this time there have been no arrests.
“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”
Anyone with information, images or video that might help police are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6683/17 Apr.
People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
