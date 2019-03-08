Search

Advanced search

Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

PUBLISHED: 11:20 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 11 October 2019

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

Detectives are linking the death of a woman in Harlesden yesterday to that of a man at Green Park Tube station on the same day.

Police at Ambleside Road in Harlesden after a woman was found dead in 'suspicious' circumstances. Picture: David NathanPolice at Ambleside Road in Harlesden after a woman was found dead in 'suspicious' circumstances. Picture: David Nathan

Scotland Yard said police went to a house in Ambleside Road shortly after midday and found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, who had died.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem examination is set to take place in due course, and formal identification has not yet been made. Officers are trying to contact her next of kin.

At 12.20pm yesterday British Transport Police officers told police that a man had died on the underground at Green Park. His death is not being treated as suspicious. The Jubilee line was suspended for hours yesterday between Finchley Road and Waterloo due to a "casualty on the track."

Police at Ambleside Road in Harlesden after a woman was found dead in 'suspicious' circumstances. Picture: David NathanPolice at Ambleside Road in Harlesden after a woman was found dead in 'suspicious' circumstances. Picture: David Nathan

The man in his 30s was known to the woman found in Ambleside Road. He has yet to be formally identified.

Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.

Most Read

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

‘He’s brilliant’ - How Les Ferdinand is helping Jordan Hugill to thrive at QPR

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Ambleside Road death: Detectives investigating ‘suspicious’ case of woman found dead in Harlesden

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

‘They sit there with lots of men behind the ball and break’ - Mowbray gives thoughts on QPR

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray. Picture: Chris Radburn

Police arrest 29 people in Brent in a two day raid to tackle gang violence and drug crimes

Raids in Brent sees 29 arrested. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

‘He’s brilliant’ - How Les Ferdinand is helping Jordan Hugill to thrive at QPR

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Ambleside Road death: Detectives investigating ‘suspicious’ case of woman found dead in Harlesden

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

‘They sit there with lots of men behind the ball and break’ - Mowbray gives thoughts on QPR

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray. Picture: Chris Radburn

Police arrest 29 people in Brent in a two day raid to tackle gang violence and drug crimes

Raids in Brent sees 29 arrested. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow Borough return to league action

George Fenton of Harrow Borough challenges for the ball. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Powerday Hooks duo

Powerday Hooks head coach Steve Newland, reigning national champion Jordan Barrett and former ABA, British and Commonwealth champion and England international Sean Murphy

Peter Moring alive: Cruel con artist tricked us into publishing obituary of former QPR scout – police investigating

Peter Moring with his neighbour Priyanka Shah. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Storm will not blow us off course say England

England's Owen Farrell shakes hands with Argentina's Jeronimo de la Fuente during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Tokyo Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists