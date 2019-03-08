Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Detectives are linking the death of a woman in Harlesden yesterday to that of a man at Green Park Tube station on the same day.

Police at Ambleside Road in Harlesden after a woman was found dead in 'suspicious' circumstances. Picture: David Nathan

Scotland Yard said police went to a house in Ambleside Road shortly after midday and found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, who had died.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place in due course, and formal identification has not yet been made. Officers are trying to contact her next of kin.

At 12.20pm yesterday British Transport Police officers told police that a man had died on the underground at Green Park. His death is not being treated as suspicious. The Jubilee line was suspended for hours yesterday between Finchley Road and Waterloo due to a "casualty on the track."

The man in his 30s was known to the woman found in Ambleside Road. He has yet to be formally identified.

Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.