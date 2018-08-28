Search

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

PUBLISHED: 12:17 21 January 2019

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

MPS

A pensioner’s body has been pulled out of a canal near Stonebridge.

Officers from the Marine Police Unit and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a body in a canal near the Stonebridge Estate at 9.50am yesterday,

The body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, was recovered from the river, police said.

His death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

A spokesman for the Met said: “At this stage, his death is being treated as unexplained.

His next of kin have been informed.

“No arrests have been made.

