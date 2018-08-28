Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge.

A pensioner’s body has been pulled out of a canal near Stonebridge.

Officers from the Marine Police Unit and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a body in a canal near the Stonebridge Estate at 9.50am yesterday,

The body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, was recovered from the river, police said.

His death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

His next of kin have been informed.

“No arrests have been made.