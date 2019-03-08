Search

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 April 2019

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police hope to trace the next of kin of pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Neasden.

Image of Soul Cal & Co coat worn by man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met PoliceImage of Soul Cal & Co coat worn by man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

A man was hit by a blue VW Passat in Neasden Lane just before 9.30pm on Saturday night.

Officers from the Met's transport squad are appealing for the public's help to locate the victim's next of kin.

He is in his late 30s to early 40s, and of slim build with a shaved head.

He was wearing a 'Soul Cal & Co.' black or navy blue jacket with an orange hood.

He was also carrying a distinctive tin which contained cigarettes.

Emergency services were called to the Neasden roundabout where the man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was taken to a central London hospital, where sadly he died a short time later.

Det Insp Dave Hindmarsh, said: “We urgently need your help to identify this man so that we can contact his next of kin. He did not have a phone or wallet in his possession, but I'm hoping that someone will recognise the tin.

“It is vitally important that we find out who this man is. Please contact us with any information.

“I would also ask that anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to officers to come forward.”

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call police on 020 8246 9820, quoting CAD 7678/27APR

