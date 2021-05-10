Man jailed after assaulting police officers while drunk

Published: 10:25 AM May 10, 2021

A man has been jailed for six months after assaulting two police officers while drunk in Kingsbury.

Theiventhiram Balakumar kicked one officer in the leg and spat in the face of another after they approached him in Princes Avenue on September 9.

The police officers from the North West Command Unit were called following reports of a man collapsed at the back of a property.

They found Balakumar lying on the ground, apparently intoxicated, Scotland Yard said.

When the officers told him he had to get up he became abusive and kicked one of them in the leg.

He then spat in the face of a second officer who had approached him with a view to detaining him for assault.

He was arrested and taken into custody but denied the offences.

Balakumar, 58, of no fixed address, was sentenced after being found guilty of two counts of assault by beating of an emergency services worker at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on May 6.

Insp Sammi Elfituri from the North West BCU said: “Police officers never know what they will face when they attend an incident.

"In this case, Balakumar who by his own admission had been drinking, lashed out when approached by officers.

“The fact that he spat in the face of one of the officers is abhorrent; this officer had to attend hospital and faced an agonising wait to find out whether they had been infected as a result of this assault.

“Thankfully they hadn’t, but that in no way lessens the disgusting behaviour of Balakumar. He has rightfully been held to account for his actions.”