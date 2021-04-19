Man taken to hospital following fire in Willesden
- Credit: David Nathan
A man has been taken to hospital following a blaze in Brondesbury Park.
Around 40 firefighters were called to a ground floor flat in Knightleas Court at 9.43am this morning (April 19) and had flames under control by 10.23am.
Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the flat, London Fire Brigade said.
He was suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.
Station Commander Richard Janssens said: "Firefighters worked incredibly quickly to rescue the man and stop the fire from spreading to surrounding properties.
You may also want to watch:
"A further six people were evacuated by fire crews all without injury."
Six fire engines from Willesden, West Hampstead, North Kensington, Park Royal and Paddington fire crews were at the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Reward offered after drone stolen in Wembley
- 2 Harlesden couple launch mobile musical funerals during Covid
- 3 Mixed feelings for residents and workers as crowds return to Wembley
- 4 Vaccine bus launched in Brent to increase take up
- 5 Social enterprise boutique gym opening in Queen's Park on May 17
- 6 Wealdstone thrashed by league leaders Hartlepool United
- 7 Inspirational Riz and child exploitation
- 8 Olympic Steps to Wembley Stadium unveiled
- 9 Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids
- 10 Female-only massage clinic opens in Harlesden
The cause of the fire is under investigation.