Man taken to hospital following fire in Willesden

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:10 PM April 19, 2021   
Fire crews rescued a man from a flat in Brondesbury Park

Fire crews rescued a man from a flat in Brondesbury Park - Credit: David Nathan

A man has been taken to hospital following a blaze in Brondesbury Park.

Around 40 firefighters were called to a ground floor flat in Knightleas Court at 9.43am this morning (April 19) and had flames under control by 10.23am.

Fire fighters outside Knightleas Court in Brondesbury Park

Fire fighters outside Knightleas Court in Brondesbury Park where a man was rescued from a ground floor flat - Credit: David Nathan

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the flat, London Fire Brigade said.

He was suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. 

Some 40 fire crews attended a blaze in Brondesbury Park

Some 40 fire crews attended a blaze in Brondesbury Park - Credit: David Nathan

Station Commander Richard Janssens said: "Firefighters worked incredibly quickly to rescue the man and stop the fire from spreading to surrounding properties.

"A further six people were evacuated by fire crews all without injury." 

Six fire engines from Willesden, West Hampstead, North Kensington, Park Royal and Paddington fire crews were at the scene.

Six fire engines were called to a Brondesbury Park blaze

Six fire engines were called to a Brondesbury Park blaze - Credit: David Nathan

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

London Fire Brigade
