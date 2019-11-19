Search

Man due in court charged in connection with hit-and-run in Wembley involving a police officer

PUBLISHED: 15:33 19 November 2019

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man will appear in court charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Wembley involving a police officer.

Police attempted to stop an Alfa Romeo at 4.10pm on November 6 in Windermere Avenue because they suspected the man was driving while disqualified.

A female police officer was taken to hospital with leg and neck injuries after the driver failed to stop.

You may also want to watch:

Ricky Johnson, 32, of Daintry Close, Harrow, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He to appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on November 13 after being arrested the previous day.

He remains in custody and will appear at Harrow Crown Court on December 11.

Detectives from the North-West BCU are investigating.

